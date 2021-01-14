Some parents welcome reopening of schools in Delhi, others differ
A section of parents in the national capital on Wednesday welcomed the Delhi government's decision to allow schools to reopen for students of classes 10 and 12, while others felt it is unsafe to resume classroom learning before a vaccine against COVID-19 is available.
The Delhi government has allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 10 and 12 from January 18. However, the government has directed that students are not bound to come and attendance is completely optional.
Those welcoming the decision said that it will give students the opportunity to clarify their doubts and get into the exam mode before board exams begin in May.
"Students have been home bound for over 10 months. It's time they go out with due precautions and get into the preparatory mode," said Samvit Jha, a parent of a class-12 student and an architect by profession.
According to Nimit Sharma, the Delhi government should have stuck to its earlier plan of not reopening schools till a vaccine is available.
"Earlier they said the schools will not reopen till vaccine is available and now when we are almost close to getting one, they are calling students. The exams are five months away," he said.
Echoing his concerns, Preeti Dhull said, "Though it's optional for students to go but they will feel compelled due to peer pressure. This will create unnecessary fear of missing out among students and they would want to go despite less requirement."
Saloni Yadav, a chartered accountant, welcomed the government decision. "This was very important at this stage because students will not be confident before exams otherwise. They have not gone to a classroom even once in the academic session. They have to write exams there, it will prepare them not just academically but also mentally and emotionally," she said.
While her son is appearing for class 10 exams this year, her daughter is in class 12.
"Also parents who are not comfortable can choose not to send their children. It's optional,” she said.
Schools have been closed in Delhi since March last year when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of COVID-19. While several states have reopened schools partially after October last year, the Delhi government was firm on not reopening before vaccine is available.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 4 to June 10. However, date sheet for the exams has not been announced yet.
Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam.
The Delhi government had suggested that schools conduct pre-board exams for class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand schools can collect fees from class 10, 12 students
- Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said "Schools for 10 and 12 were opened in the state from November 2. So the schools can take full fees only after this, only tuition fees will be taken before that period."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNVST Class 9 exam date 2021 revised, check details
- According to the notice, the NVS will conduct the class 9 JNVST examination on February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive transformation in field of education in last four years: UP Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow to reopen schools, but extends other COVID-19 restrictions by one week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Scorecard released at ibps.in, main exam on Jan 30
- IBPS RRB Scorecard 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CGL 2020: Important notice released for aspirants at ssc.nic.in
- SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commision has released an important notice for aspirants of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, on its official website- ssc.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer
- IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calls to reopen classrooms in US grow as teachers get vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech degrees, engg diploma awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox