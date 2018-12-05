South Indian Bank Recruitment: Apply for the post of PO before Dec 16

The South Indian Bank has released a notification for recruitment of probationary officer. Registration will begin on December 10 at its official website southindianbank.com. The last date to apply is December 16.

The test will be conducted on December 29.

The candidates who have passed Class 10, 12 and graduation with a minimum 60 per cent marks can apply for the posts.

Candidate’s age should not be over 25 years as on November 30. However, there is five years age relaxation for SC/ST category.

Application fees

The application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 800 while for the SC/ ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 200. This application fee is available excluding GST and other charges. Aspirants will be able to pay the application fee through any of the online modes such as debit card/ credit card/ net banking etc.

The selection process will include an online test, group discussion and personal interview. The final selection will be based on the consolidated marks obtained for the three rounds.

