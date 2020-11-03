e-paper
Home / Education / Special training for primary school teachers to teach NCERT books in UP

Special training for primary school teachers to teach NCERT books in UP

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:31 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A teacher with her students at a government primary school in Prayagraj.
A teacher with her students at a government primary school in Prayagraj.(HT File)
         

Over 1.5 lakh teachers posted in 1,13,289 government-run primary schools functioning under UP Basic Shiksha Parishad in the state will have to go undergo a mandatory three-day special training course before they start teaching kids National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books going to be introduced from 2021-22 session in class 1, say state basic education department officials.

These teachers will be imparted training in Hindi, English and mathematics so that they do not face any difficulty in classroom teaching using these new textbooks, they add.

Officials share that the content and presentation in NCERT textbooks was different from the books presently being used for teaching kids in the state.

“Therefore, it was felt necessary to train teachers using short duration course to familiarise them with the new content and ensure that each teacher has command of the content,” said a senior basic education department official requesting anonymity.

Director, State Council of Educational. Research and. Training (SCERT), Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh has instructed the state education institute, Prayagraj, to prepare training modules in English for mathematics and English language teaching institute, Prayagraj, for English subject and Rajya Hindi Sansthan, Varanasi, for Hindi subject.

Principal, English Language Teaching Institute, Skand Shukla confirmed the development and said work on designing training modules for English had been started in his institute.

He said the modules were being prepared for both online and offline mode of training of teachers. In September, the state government had announced that students of UP government primary schools will now study NCERT books from next academic session. These books are to be introduced in a phased manner from class 1 to 8 between 2021 and 2025.

As per the plan, the NCERT books will first be introduced in class 1 from 2021-22, in class 2 and 3 from 2022-23, in class 4 and 5 from 2023-24 and then in class 6 to 8 from 2024-25 session.

The decision to follow NCERT syllabus was taken as per CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive as it was felt that NCERT-based syllabus books in UP government primary and upper primary schools will help students if their parents moved out of UP and settled in another place.

Presently, there are 1.8 crore (18 million) students studying at 1.68 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in UP.

