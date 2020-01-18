Srijay Singh Gusain from Lucknow scored 99.89 Percentile in JEE Main

education

Srijay Singh Gusain brought laurels to the city by scoring 99.89 percentile marks in JEE Main (January), 2019, the result of which was declared on late Friday night. Following him was Amritesh Sharma with 99.87 percentile, Amit Kumar Pal 99.86 percentile, Shashwat Gupta 99.85 percentile and Ayush Kumar Dwivedi 99.75 percentile, outperformed their peers in the city.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see my score. It was a satisfying experience,” said Srijay, who is in class 12. A student of Mary Gardiner’s Convent School, Lucknow. Srijay said he wants to pursue B Tech with Computer Science or electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi which has been his childhood dream.

After completing B Tech, Srijay wants to do higher studies from some institution of repute. “I believe that research and technogology can answer many of the miseries that confront our country,” he said.

His formula for preparing JEE was quite simple: Browse NCERT books and five hours of regular study. “I would again apepar ing JEE main April 2020 exams to better my score,” said Srijay. His father, Shiv Dayal Singh and mother Hemlata Singh both working as assistant nursung superintendent at SGPGIMS.

Another student of Mary Gardiner’s Convent School, Amritesh Sharma with 99.87%ile also wants to pursue B Tech in computer sciences from any of the top 7 IITs in the country. “I will again appear in JEE Main April 2020 and will try to score 100 percentile,” he said. His father Shivesh Sharma is a bank manager. All these students went to FIITJEE Lucknow centre.

“The success of our students at JEE each year bears testimony to the fact that our way of teaching has succeeded in bringing the best in students. We are very proud of the achievements of our students and teachers,” says NK Dubey, centre head, FIITJEE Lucknow.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2020 result in record time this year. The JEE (Main) Examination for BE/B Tech was conducted by NTA between January 7 and 9 in two shifts per day across 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for BE /B Tech in this examination. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad.

Candidates who have qualified JEE main exam are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam. A total of nine candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile this year. Nishant Aggarwal from Delhi, Jitendra Landa and Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar Thadavarthy from Andhra Pradesh, Nisrag Chadha from Gujarat, Divayanshu Aggarwal from Haryana, Akhil Jain and Parth Jain from Rajasthan, and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana scored a perfect 100.