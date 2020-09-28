SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 3753 vacancies, here’s direct link
SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam (SSA Assam) has invited online applications for recruitment against 3753 vacancies of teachers. Assam TET qualified candidates are eligible to apply. The recruitment will be done in lower and upper primary schools of Assam on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply online at ssa.assam.gov.in. Last date to apply is October 11.
Details of Vacancies:
Lower Primary Teachers Recruitment -- 2966 vacancies
Upper Primary (Social Science) Teachers Recruitment -- 548 vacancies
Upper Primary (Maths & Science) Teachers Recruitment --- 239 vacancies
Selection Process
Separate Merit list will be published for each district. The selection of the candidates shall be strictly in order of merit following procedure as per Government norms.
Download official notification
Visit the official website at ssa.assam.gov.in
Click on the link that reads ‘Teachers Engagement’
Click on apply online
Register yourself
Fill in the application form correctly
Upload the required documents
Pay application fee and submit.
Documents required to be uploaded in colour:
i) Scanned Passport size Photograph.
ii) PDF Copy of HSSLC Mark-sheet.
iii) PDF Copy of Graduation Mark-sheet.
iv) PDF Copy of Post Graduation Mark-sheet (if any).
v) PDF Copy of 2 Year D. El. Ed./B.Ed. Mark-sheet.
vi) PDF Copy of Mark-sheet and Certificate of Assam TET.
vii) PDF Copy of Caste Certificate (in case of SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC).
viii) PDF Copy of Certificate of NCC (B or C Certificate),Sports (participation in recognized sports
at National Level representing Assam) and Fine Arts and Cultural activities (representing the
State officially at National Level).
ix) Candidate with disabilities (PwD) will have to upload PDF Copy of Certificate of disabilities
issued by appropriate authority.
x) PDF Copy of Certificate of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) issued by appropriate
authority.
xi) PDF Copy of HSLC Admit Card/ Certificate in support of age.
xii) Scanned Signature