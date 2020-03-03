SSC CGL 2019 Exam Analysis: Students find paper easy to moderate

education

The Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2019-20 Tier 1 examination started today. And it will go on till March 9th. The exam is held for recruitment of staff to various posts [Group B and C] in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. The duration of the exam is one hour. And it is held in multiple shifts. The timing of the exam today was 10am to 11pm.

Below is the exam analysis for SSC CGL Tier 1 2019-2020:

●The overall level of the examination was ‘Easy to Moderate’.

●The SSC CGL 2019-20 Tier 1 examination consisted of 100 questions of 2 marks each and a negative marking of 0.50 marks.

●In shift one, Modern History and Medieval History had high weightage.

●The questions asked from the General Awareness section were Easy to Moderate.

●The Quantitative Aptitude section was Easy.

●The English section was also Easy as questions were generally asked from the previous year’s papers.

●The Reasoning section was Easy to Moderate.

●Around 4-5 questions from Current Affairs were asked. The difficulty level was Moderate.

●Cloze Test was asked in English Section.

Below is the section wise analysis of the exam:

