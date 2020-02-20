SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 released, here’s the direct link to download
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2019 has been released. The exam will be held from March 2 to 11. Here’s the direct link to download admit card. See full details here.education Updated: Feb 20, 2020 12:59 IST
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for combined graduate level (CGL) exam. SSC has uploaded the link to download SSC CGL admit card on its regional websites. Currently, the admit card for central region has been uploaded.The SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020.
Candidates will have to visit their regional websites to download their admit cards. SSC will upload the admit cards on other websites soon.
The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination will be held online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The Tier 2 and Tier III examination will be held from June 22 to June 25, 2020. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organisations.
Click here to download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 exam admit card:
Visit the regional websites of SSC
On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2019
Click on Download admit card tab
Click on Proceed button
Key in your login credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out
Regional websites:
North Region - sscnr.net.in
Western Region - sscwr.net
MP Sub-Region - sscmpr.org
Eastern Region - sscer.org
North Eastern Region - sscner.org.in
Southern Region - sscsr.gov.in
KKR region - ssckkr.kar.nic.in
North Western Sub-Region - sscnwr.org
Central Region - ssc-cr.org