SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 answer key released at ssc.nic.in

The commission conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:07 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 answer key.
SSC CGL Tier-1 2020 answer key.(HT file)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on March 16 released the answer key for the SSC Combine Graduate level (CGL) Tier-1 exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 21, 2020, until 11 am.

The commission conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

“Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 16.03.2020 (11.00 AM) to 21.03.2020 (11.00 AM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the answer key.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click o the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys alongwith Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2019 (Tier-I) ‘

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link available to check the answer key and raise objections (if any)

5.Select the SSC CGL Tier-1 answer key

