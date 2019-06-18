SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2018: 8.37 lakh candidates appear, know other details and result date here

The Staff Selection Commission held the Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination, 2018 from June 4 to June 13, 2019. Out of the 25.97 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, 8.37 lakh appeared in the examination, which is 32.23% of the total candidates who registered for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2018.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2018 was held at 361 venues in 131 cities in 33 state/UTs. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2018 results will be declared tentatively on September 20, 2019.

At limited venues, problem of slow server was reported in some shifts on June 6 in the examination. After due diligence, the commission has decided to conduct re-examination of the affected venues/ shifts on June 19.

Note: Further details are available on the websites of the Central Region and Northern Region of the Commission.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 18:35 IST