SSC CHSL 2019: Online application window closing today. Follow these quick steps to apply for the posts

SSC CHSL 2019: If you have not applied for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined higher secondary level (CHSL) recruitment 2019, apply it now. Today is the last date to apply for the SSC CHSL 2019.

It is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

The online application process began on March 5. SSC also released the official notification for the CHSL exam on March 5.

The SSC CHSL 2019 computer based test tier 1 will be held from July 1 to July 26. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on September 29, 2019.

The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in after registering or logging in the SSC website from the login page given on the SSC homepage.

“The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India,” the SSC notification reads.

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the right side of homepage find the login tab

Click on New User- register now and fill in all the required information asked in the form

Form fill-up will be in 3 stages- basic details- addition contact info- photo and signature upload.

If you are a returning user, you can simply login from the page and move ahead.

After the registration ID is created, click on the APPLY ONLINE tab at the top of homepage

Click on CHSL tab

Click on Apply.

Fill in the required details

Deposit the application fee of Rs 100 and proceed

Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email ID to get important updates of exam and admit cards.

Keep a copy of your bank challan and submitted form for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2019: Important Dates

Last date for making online fee payment: 07.04.2019 (5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 09.04.2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 01-07-2019 to 26-07-2019

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): 29.09.2019

SSC CHSL 2019: PAY SCALE

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) and

Data Entry Operator, Grade „A‟: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL 2019: Vacancy Details

The posts include Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, lower division clerk etc. in central government departments and offices. Every year thousands of vacancies are announced for SSC CHSL recruitment.

Here’s the direct link to check official notification of SSC CHSL 2019

Check SSC official calendar here.

SSC CHSL 2019: Application fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CHSL 2019: Age limit

Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on 01-08-2019 (i.e. Candidates born not before 02-08-1992 and not later than 01-08-2001).

SSC CHSL 2019: Education Qualification

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates should have passed Class 12 in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

SSC CHSL 2019: Scheme of Examination

SSC conducts three levels of exam for recruitment. The first level is computer based examination which is objective in nature. The second level is descriptive paper which is conducted in a pen-and- paper mode. The third stage includes skill test or typing test.

Read: SSC 6-month study plan here

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Pattern

Tier 1

Tier 1 will be conducted in computer-based mode. There will be objective type questions. There are four sections in Tier 1 exam of SSC CHSL - General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

Paper 1 will be of 200 marks and 100 questions will have to be answered in one hour. The candidates will get 25 questions of 50 marks each on general intelligence, general awareness, English language (basic knowledge) and quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill).

There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Read more: SSC to follow normalised scoring method from 2019 exams

Tier 2

SSC CHSL tier 2 is a descriptive test that in which the writing skill of candidate is tested. It consists of letter writing and essay writing.

Tier-II paper will be a descriptive test of 100 marks

•It will be conducted in pen and paper mode

•The duration of the test will be 80 minutes

•The paper will have an essay (200-250 words) and

•Letter/application of approximately 150-200 words

•It can be taken in either Hindi or English

Tier 3

SSC CHSL tier 3 exam comprises of typing ability test or skill test. Tier 3 test is qualifying in nature.

Tier-III of the examination is a skill test/ typing test which is qualifying in nature. It is conducted for those candidates who qualify in the computer based examination (Tier-I) and descriptive paper (Tier-II).

SSC CHSL 2019 official notification here:

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 09:09 IST