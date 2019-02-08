SSC to follow ‘normalised scoring method’ for exams 2019, here’s what you should know

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to change the scoring method for its recruitment exams. SSC has announced that it will adapt the normalisation scoring method for its recruitment examination from 2019.

SSC will normalise the score of candidates for examinations conducted in multi- shifts for any variation in the difficulty levels of the questions in different shifts. This normalisation of scores is done on the basis of fundamental assumptions that in all multi-shift exams the distribution of abilities of candidates is the same across all shifts.

SSC will conduct its exams of SSC CHSL, SSC CGL, SSC GD Constable in computer-based modes in various shifts and days.

The official notice issued by SSC on February 7 reads, “This assumption is justified since the number of candidates appearing in multiple shifts in the examinations conducted by the Commission is large and the procedure for allocation of examination shift to candidates is random. The following formula will be used by the Commission to calculate final score of candidates in the multi-shift examinations:

Click here to read the official notice by SSC

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 10:16 IST