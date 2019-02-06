SSC GD constable admit card 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, check exam dates, direct links and latest updates here
SSC GD Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination – 2018 exams on its official website at ssc.nic.in
SSC has earlier started releasing the admit cards for GD constable recruitment 2018 exams on its various regional websites starting from the eastern region, the central region, the north western region Chandigarh, the southern, western and Madhya Pradesh regions.
Candidates can download their admit cards from their respective regional SSC websites online.
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018 will be held from February 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019
SSC Admit card for G D Constable Recruitment 2018: Steps to check
Visit the official websites of the respective SSC regions.
Under the notice section or candidates alert section, find the link to download e-admit card for SSC GD recruitment 2018
Key in your roll number or registration ID number, date of birth and exam centre code and submit
Your admit card will be displayed
Download and take its print out.
Direct link for SSC official notice for SSC admit card
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for North western region Chandigarh
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Central region
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Southern Region
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Western Region
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region
Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Eastern region
