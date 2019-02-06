SSC GD constable admit card 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, check exam dates, direct links and latest updates here

SSC GD Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination – 2018 exams on its official website at ssc.nic.in

SSC has earlier started releasing the admit cards for GD constable recruitment 2018 exams on its various regional websites starting from the eastern region, the central region, the north western region Chandigarh, the southern, western and Madhya Pradesh regions.

Candidates can download their admit cards from their respective regional SSC websites online.

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination, 2018 will be held from February 11, 2019 to March 11, 2019

SSC Admit card for G D Constable Recruitment 2018: Steps to check

Visit the official websites of the respective SSC regions.

Under the notice section or candidates alert section, find the link to download e-admit card for SSC GD recruitment 2018

Key in your roll number or registration ID number, date of birth and exam centre code and submit

Your admit card will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

Direct link for SSC official notice for SSC admit card

Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for North western region Chandigarh

Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Central region

Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Western Region

Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

Direct link to download SSC GD constable recruitment exam admit card for Eastern region

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:38 IST