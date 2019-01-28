SSC CGL 2018 notification, vacancies, exam dates, and other details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for its Combined Graduate level (CGL) exam 2018 on May 5, 2019 . The application process will also begin on May 5 and conclude on June 4. The SSC CGL 2018 exam will be held between June 4 to 19, 2019.

SSC CGL Posts

Considering the previous years’ trends of SSC CGL exams here are the important things you can expect in the notification.

Staff Selection Commission holds the Combined Graduate Level Examination, for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

In SSC CGL 2017 notification posts included Assistant Audit Officer Assistant Accounts Officer Assistant Section Office, inspector, sub- inspector, income tax inspector, auditor, tax assistant, upper division clerk etc.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

The Tier-I of CGL Examination in Computer Based Mode.The tier II of SSC CGL is descriptive paper in pen paper mode.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:49 IST