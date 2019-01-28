SSC CHSL Notification 2019 update: Important dates of advertisement, registration and exams

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct its combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2019 exams in the month of July It is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

According to the latest official exam calendar issued by SSC, the CHSL advertisement will be released on March 5, 2019. The application will also begin on the same date March 5, 2019 and the last date to apply is April 5, 2019. The SSC CHSL exam will be held between July 1 to 26, 2019. The SSC CHSL tier (II) (descriptive) paper will be held on September 29, 2019.

SSC CHSL Vacancy Details

The posts include Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, lower division clerk etc. in central government departments and offices. Every year thousands of vacancies are announced for SSC CHSL recruitment.

To see the trend, we checked the SSC CHSL 2017 and 2018 notification to give you a brief idea of how and when the examination is held which can help you prepare well for the exam.

There were 898 vacancies for lower divisional clerk/junior secretariat assistant, 2,359 for postal assistant/sorting assistant and two vacancies for data entry operator in 2017. In the year 2018, the notification was issued to fill approximately 3,259 posts through SSC CHSL exam.

Mode of Exam

SSC conducts three levels of exam for recruitment. The first level is computer based examination which is objective in nature. The second level is descriptive paper which is conducted in a pen-and- paper mode.

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Pattern

Tier 1

Tier 1 will be conducted in computer-based mode. There will be objective type questions. There are four sections in Tier 1 exam of SSC CHSL - General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

Paper 1 will be of 200 marks and 100 questions will have to be answered in one hour. The candidates will get 25 questions of 50 marks each on general intelligence, general awareness, English language (basic knowledge) and quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill).

There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Tier 2

SSC CHSL tier 2 is a descriptive test that in which the writing skill of candidate is tested. It consists of letter writing and essay writing.

Tier-II paper will be a descriptive test of 100 marks

•It will be conducted in pen and paper mode

•The duration of the test will be 80 minutes

•The paper will have an essay (200-250 words) and

•Letter/application of approximately 150-200 words

•It can be taken in either Hindi or English

Tier 3

SSC CHSL tier 3 exam comprises of typing ability test or skill test. Tier 3 test is qualifying in nature.

Tier-III of the examination is a skill test/ typing test which is qualifying in nature. It is conducted for those candidates who qualify in the computer based examination (Tier-I) and descriptive paper (Tier-II).

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:05 IST