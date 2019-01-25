SSC CHSL Notification 2019: Check full details of exam pattern, syllabus, dates here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam today, January 25. It is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

An official from the SSC central region told Indian Express, “The notification for the CHSL 2019 recruitment will be released by Friday, January 25, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.” The official also mentioned that the SSC CHSL notification may release on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Vacancy Details

The posts include Data Entry Operator, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, lower division clerk etc. in central government departments and offices. Every year thousands of vacancies are announced for SSC CHSL recruitment.

To see the trend, we checked the SSC CHSL 2017 and 2018 notification to give you a brief idea of how and when the examination is held which can help you prepare well for the exam.

There were 898 vacancies for lower divisional clerk/junior secretariat assistant, 2,359 for postal assistant/sorting assistant and two vacancies for data entry operator in 2017. In the year 2018, the notification was issued to fill approximately 3,259 posts through SSC CHSL exam.

Exam Date

The computer-based objective type Tier-I examination was held from March 4 to March 26, 2018. The Tier II exam (descriptive paper) was tentatively in the month of July 8, 2018.

However, the notification in 2017 was announced in the month of November so the dates are expected to be delayed this year. If the notification this year will be released in the month of January which is two months late, the month of examination is also expected to extend. The final dates will be declared only at the official website of SSC in its official notification that will release soon.

SSC conducts three levels of exam for recruitment. The first level is computer based examination which is objective in nature. The second level is descriptive paper which is conducted in a pen-and- paper mode. The third stage includes skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Pattern

Tier 1

Tier 1 will be conducted in computer-based mode. There will be objective type questions. There are four sections in Tier 1 exam of SSC CHSL - General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness.

Paper 1 will be of 200 marks and 100 questions will have to be answered in one hour. The candidates will get 25 questions of 50 marks each on general intelligence, general awareness, English language (basic knowledge) and quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill).

There is negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

Tier 2

SSC CHSL tier 2 is a descriptive test that in which the writing skill of candidate is tested. It consists of letter writing and essay writing.

Tier-II paper will be a descriptive test of 100 marks

•It will be conducted in pen and paper mode

•The duration of the test will be 80 minutes

•The paper will have an essay (200-250 words) and

•Letter/application of approximately 150-200 words

•It can be taken in either Hindi or English

Tier 3

SSC CHSL tier 3 exam comprises of typing ability test or skill test. Tier 3 test is qualifying in nature.

Tier-III of the examination is a skill test/ typing test which is qualifying in nature. It is conducted for those candidates who qualify in the computer based examination (Tier-I) and descriptive paper (Tier-II).

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:21 IST