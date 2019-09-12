SSC CHSL Result 2018 - 19 for Tier 1 to be declared today at 7 pm

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:15 IST

The result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Paper-I Examination 2018 will be declared today, September 12 on the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can expect their results after 7 pm today.

Earlier, SSC had announced that the CHSL result will be declared on September 11 which was then postponed to September 12.

The SSC CHSL exam 2018 was held from July 1 to 11, 2019 in which 13.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

How to check SSC CHSL result 2018

1) Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 - Declaration of Result of Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’

3) Click on the link for CHSL results

4) Result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and download on your computer

Candidates who will clear Paper-I would be qualified for Tier II examination. Tier-II will be a descriptive paper of 100 marks to be solved in an hour in pen and paper mode. The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33%. The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.

