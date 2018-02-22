SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card 2018 released for 2 regions, here’s how to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 (CHSL Tier 1) examination 2018 for Eastern and Central regions. The examination will be held in the month of March. The admit cards of other regions are expected to be released soon.

Candidates can download the admit card from SSC’s official websites at ssc.nicin. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region from which you have applied. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or

Click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card:

Eastern Region: Admit card

Central Region: Admit card

Enter the required details on the login page and submit to get the admit cards.

The commission has also issued the candidate schedule for the Karnataka region which can be viewed by clicking here. Candidate schedule for Kerala region is expected to be released soon.

SSC CHSL(10+2) Level is a nationwide exam conducted for recruitment to the posts of lower division clerk (LDC), data entry operator (DEO), postal assistants/sorting assistants (PA / SA) in various Central government departments and ministries. This year, registrations for SSC CHSL2017-18 closed on December 18.

This year more than 3,000 vacancies have been announced for various posts.

SSC CHSL: Selection Process

The selection is done in the following three phases:

•Computer based examination (Tier-I)

•Descriptive paper (Tier-II)

•Typing test/ skill test (Tier-III)