SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019: No biometric registration, candidates allowed to bring mask, sanitizer, pen

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2019: Special instructions are given by SSC to prevent spread of coronavirus . Candidates are allowed to bring their own pen, mask, hand sanitizer (small size) and water bottle.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People seen wearing protective masks after the coronavirus outbreak
People seen wearing protective masks after the coronavirus outbreak (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Staff Selection Commission has given special instructions to the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2019 candidates to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In view of the prevalent situation created due to Covid-19, SSC has decided to ditch biometric registration of the candidates. Candidates will however, have to put their thumb impression on the attendance sheets and commission copies.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from March 17 to 28, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring their own mask and hand sanitizer (small size) to the exam centre.However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the registration desks. Candidates are also allowed to bring their own water bottle that has to be transparent (see through).

Read More: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020: Exam centres, admit card download link, and pattern

Candidates will also be allowed to bring their own ball pens that have a transparent outer cover. Any other type of ball pen which is translucent will not be allowed.

Check official notice here

