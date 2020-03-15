SSC CHSL Tier-1 2020: Exam centres, admit card download link, and pattern

education

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 15:54 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be conducting the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examination from March 17 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The CHSL examination will consist of a computer-based examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination:

The Tier-1 examination will be divided into four sections, i.e. English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions carrying 50 marks each. The total time duration of the examination will be of 60 minutes, i.e., one hour. So, candidates are advised to keep a tap on time while attempting the questions.

The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), and General Awareness sections.

There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Examination centres:

Important Instructions to candidates:

Candidates appearing in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examinations are advised that the carrying of any incriminating articles/ material such as reading material like books, magazines and any electronics gadgets such as mobile phones & accessories, bluetooth devices, pen camera, buttonhole camera, scanner calculator (until unless specified), etc. in the examination hall, whether they are in switched on or off mode, or are in use or not, is strictly prohibited. Such candidates would not be allowed to appear in the examination apart from being debarred in all future examinations, without prejudice to other disciplinary and criminal proceedings by the commission.

Syllabus:

1. English Language: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms & Phrases, One-word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Comprehension Passage.

2. General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Coding and de-coding, Other subtopics, if any Numerical operations.

3. Quantitative Aptitude:

• Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers

• Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

• Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

• Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

• Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

• Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2 𝜃 + Cos2 𝜃=1, etc.,

• Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

4. General Awareness: Questions are designed to test the candidate‟s general awareness of the environment around him and its 14 application to society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General policy, and scientific research.