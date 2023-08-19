SSC CHSL Tier I 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, candidates can raise objections till Aug 22

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination - 2023 Tier I examination. Candidates who took the examination can check the response Sheets along with the tentative answer keys on the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL Tier I 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Candidates can check the answer keys using their registered login ID and password. The commission conducted the CHSL Tier I examination from August 2 to August 17 at different centres across the country.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submittedonline from 19.08.2023 (06.00PM) to 22.08.2023 (06.00PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PMon22.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances” reads the official notification.

SSC CHSL Tier I 2023 answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and raise objections if any

Take a printout for future reference.

