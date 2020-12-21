e-paper
Home / Education / SSC CPO answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

SSC CPO answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

SSC CPO answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I) 2020 can check the answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 09:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CPO answer key 2020.
SSC CPO answer key 2020.(HT file)
         

SSC CPO answer key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for recruitment examination of Central Police Organization (CPO) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 can check the answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the computer-based examination from November 23 to 25, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

“Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 20.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 24.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of ₹ 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 24.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC CPO answer key 2020.

