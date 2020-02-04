SSC CPO: Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI paper 2 results 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:57 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Delhi Police sub- inspector, CAPF assistant sub inspector 2018 written exam for paper 2. Candidates who had appeared for the paper 2 exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have cleared the SSC CPO paper 2 will have to appear for medical examination.

Result of PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on 09.09.2019, wherein 4418 male and 332 female candidates (i.e. total 4750 candidates) were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-II.

33 additional candidates were allowed by the Commission to appear in Paper-II of the examination on the directions of various courts. Accordingly, total 4783 (4750+33) candidates were scheduled for the Paper-II which was conducted on 27.09.2019. A total of 4541 candidates appeared in this examination.

Check official notice here