e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SSC CPO: Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI paper 2 results 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO: Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI paper 2 results 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO Results 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Delhi Police sub- inspector, CAPF assistant sub inspector 2018 written exam for paper 2. Candidates who had appeared for the paper 2 exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CPO Results out
SSC CPO Results out (SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of Delhi Police sub- inspector, CAPF assistant sub inspector 2018 written exam for paper 2. Candidates who had appeared for the paper 2 exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have cleared the SSC CPO paper 2 will have to appear for medical examination.

Result of PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on 09.09.2019, wherein 4418 male and 332 female candidates (i.e. total 4750 candidates) were declared qualified for appearing in Paper-II.  

33 additional candidates were allowed by the Commission to appear in Paper-II of the examination on the directions of various courts. Accordingly, total 4783 (4750+33) candidates were scheduled for the Paper-II which was conducted on 27.09.2019. A total of 4541 candidates appeared in this examination.

Check official notice here

tags
top news
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
‘Just categorised freedom struggle, did not mention Gandhi’: Anantkumar Hegde
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Education, electricity, 24x7 markets in AAP’s manifesto for Delhi polls
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
Ind vs Pak 19 WC LIVE: Haider holds fort as Indian pacers apply pressure
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
In written reply to Lok Sabha, minister says no decision on National Register of Citizens
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Pak steps in to ‘compensate’ Malaysia after India restricts palm oil import
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Audi all set to bring e-Tron SUV to light up premium electric mobility in India
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
Kohli confirms ODI debut for Prithvi Shaw, reveals Rahul’s batting position
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News