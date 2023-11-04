close_game
News / Education / SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 05:06 PM IST

SSC releases admit cards for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) exam 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the regional websites at ssc.nic.in.

Download admit card for SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) exam 2023(ssc.nic.in)

The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination will be conducted from November 14 to December 2.

Direct link to download admit card for Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region

Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region

How to download SSC Delhi police constable (executive) exam admit card

Visit the SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.

Exam and College Guide
