SSC Delhi Police constable admit card 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, get link here
SSC releases admit cards for Delhi Police Constable (Executive) exam 2023.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the regional websites at ssc.nic.in.
The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination will be conducted from November 14 to December 2.
Direct link to download admit card for Eastern Region
Direct link to download admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region
Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region
Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region
Direct link to download admit card for Western Region
Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region
How to download SSC Delhi police constable (executive) exam admit card
Visit the SSC regional websites
On the home page, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.
