Home / Education / SSC JE Tier 2 results not yet declared, check details here

SSC JE Tier 2 results not yet declared, check details here

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The commission hasn’t declared the results of the SSC JE Tier 2 exam 2018 on its official website.
The commission hasn’t declared the results of the SSC JE Tier 2 exam 2018 on its official website. (HT file)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior engineer recruitment Tier 2 exam was conducted on December 29, 2019 at various centres across the country. The result for the exam was tentatively scheduled to be declared on April 9. However, till now the commission hasn’t declared the results of the SSC JE Tier 2 exam 2018 on its official website.

The result of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) was declared by the commission on December 12, 2019. A total of 8,697 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Civil/Quantity Surveying and Contract) and 1938 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II of (Electrical/Mechanical of Junior Engineer Examination 2018.

According to the official employment notification, based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of Document Verification. The final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I and II and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Meanwhile, results of various recruitment exams in the contry have been delayed due to coronavirus disease outbreak.

