SSC JHT Final Result 2018 declared, check merit list here

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 09:21 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak 2018 exam result has been declared. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their SSC JHT 2018 final results at ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted to fill 104 vacancies.

SSC had conducted its paper 1 and paper 2 exam in the months of January and May, respectively. Candidates who had cleared both the papers appeared for the document verification round from September 30 onwards.The final merit list will be released today.

SSC had conducted the recruitment drive against 115 vacancies which was then reduced to 104. SSC had released the advertisement of recruitment on October 21, 2018. The online registration process had ended on November 19.

How to check SSC JHT 2018 final result:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab given on the top

Click on JHT tab

On the top, click on the result link given for JHT 2018 exam

A PDF file with the final merit list will open

Find your name and roll number in the merit list