SSC MTS 2019 application: Last few hours left to apply for exam, visit ssc.nic.in to register

Candidates who want to apply for the SSC MTS examination should do it quickly as applications will not be accepted after 5pm on Wednesday, May 29.

According to a notification issued by SSC on May 20, 25 lakh candidates had already applied for the exam by then. The notification had also asked aspirants to apply at the earliest, as heavy rush was expected on the server on the last day to submit application.

Candidates should apply only if they have the qualification and are within the prescribed age limits.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 31-05-2019 (05.00 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan, may make the payment in cash at the designated branches of the bank within the working hours of bank up to 01-06-2019 provided the challan has been generated by them before 31-05-2019 (05.00 PM).

The computer-based objective type examination (Paper 1) will be held from August 02 to September 06, 2019. The Paper II (written examination) will be held on November 17. The number of vacancies will be determined in the due course.

Candidates should check the eligibility and other details carefully before applying for the posts.

Scheme of examination

The Paper 1 exam will be of 100 marks, 90 minutes duration and of objective nature. The candidates will get 25 questions for 25 marks on general intelligence and reasoning, 25 questions for 25 marks on general awareness and 25 questions for 25 marks on numerical aptitude and 25 questions for 25 marks on General English.

Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in Paper-I will be normalised and the normalised scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Candidates who clear the computer-based examination (Paper-I) will be called for the conventional type or written examination (Paper-II).

The paper II will have Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The candidates will get 30 minutes to write the exam and the maximum marks is 50.

Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorisation of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper-I. Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be 40% for unreserved category and 35% for all reserved category candidates.

There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and state/ UT-wise cut- offs in paper-I.

Based on the performance in paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the document verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

Final selection and allocation of states/ UTs will be made on the basis of performance of the candidates in Paper-I, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online application Form and the age-group of the candidates.

First Published: May 29, 2019 12:37 IST