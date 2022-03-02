SSC MTS 2020 Results: Students await MTS Tier 1 results at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020 any time. SSC MTS 2020 was conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021 in Computer-based mode at different centers across the country. The result was expected to release on February 28, however, it has not declared yet.

After the SSC MTS 2020 result is declared candidates can check the result from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The provisional answer key and candidates response sheets for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 were released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in November. Those who will pass the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam in 2021 will be able to take the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam.

SSC MTS paper 1 result: Know how you can check the score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: After login, the result will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download and print it for future reference.