SSC MTS exam 2019 begins tomorrow, candidates must read this important instruction

After releasing the admit card for SSC MTS Paper 1 exam, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for the candidates ahead of the start of the exam. SSC will conduct the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2019 from August 2, 2019.

Issuing a notice on Thursday, SSC has reiterated that candidates appearing in MTS Computer Based Examination must carry a photo identity card having the date of birth as printed on the admit card to the examination hall.

If the photo identity card does not have the date of birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate in original as proof of their date of birth.

A candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination if the date of birth does not match in the two documents (admit card and photo Id).

