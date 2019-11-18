e-paper
SSC MTS Paper II admit card 2019 released for 4 regions, here’s how to download hall tickets

SSC MTS Paper II admit card 2019 has been released by the commission for Karnataka Kerala Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and North Western Region.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:00 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC MTS Paper II admit card 2019 has been released by the commission for Karnataka Kerala Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and North Western Region.
SSC MTS Paper II admit card 2019 has been released by the commission for Karnataka Kerala Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and North Western Region.(ssc.nic.in)
         

SSC MTS Paper II admit card 2019 has been released by the commission for Karnataka Kerala Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and North Western Region. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-II) Examination, 2019 from November 24, 2019.

Candidates who will appear for SSC MTS Paper 2 examination can download their admit card from SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in or click on the links below:

SSC MTS Admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Central Region

SSC MTS Admit card for North Western Region

Here is how to download SSC MTS Paper II admit card from official website:

Click on the link for admit card on the top navigation bar of the SSC website home page. Go to the website of the region from which you have applied and click on the link to download your admit card. Enter the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the SSC MTS exam admit card and also download it on your computer.

