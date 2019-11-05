e-paper
SSC MTS Result 2019: Paper 1 result to be released today at ssc.nic.in. Here’s how to check

SSC MTS Result 2019 will be declared today, November 5 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who clear the tier- 1 exam will appear for tier- 2 exam on November 24. Check details here.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC MTS Result 2019 today
SSC MTS Result 2019 today
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of multi-tasking staff (MTS) paper 1 exam today on its official website at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2019 from August 2. A total of 38 lakh 58 thousand aspirants had registered for the exam out of which 19 lakh 18 thousand had appeared.

SSC had earlier notified in the month of October that the MTS paper 1 result 2019 will be declared on November 5, 2019.

SSC MTS Paper 1 result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for result of SSC MTS Paper 1

Enter the required details on the login page

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

SSC Tier-2 exam

Candidates who clear the SSC Tier 1 exam will have to appear for SSC MTS Tier -2 exam that will be descriptive in nature. SSC MTS Tier 2 exam will be held on November 24.Earlier, it was scheduled on November 17 which was then postponed to November 24.

