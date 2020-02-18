e-paper
SSC Phase 7 result declared at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check

SSC Phase 7 result declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to check

SSC had conducted the Phase 7 examination from October 14 to 16, 2019, at various centres. The answer key for phase 7 was released on October 30, 2019.

education Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:46 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Phase VII results on February 18, 2020, on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

Cut-off Details for candidates qualified for Matriculation level posts:  

Cut-off Details for candidates qualified for Higher Secondary(10+2) level posts: 

Cut-off Details for candidates qualified for Graduate & above level posts:  

Result for Graduation & Above level posts: 

Results for Higher Secondary(10+2) level posts: 

Result for Matriculation level posts: 

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the result section and click on the link that reads, “SSC Phase VII result”

3.The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

