SSC SI admit card 2019 for CAPF, CISF exam released at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF examination 2019 on its official regional websites. The exam for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub- inspectors in CISF exam 2018 paper 1 will be held from March 12 to 16, 2019.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and then select their respective regions from which they will appear for the exam.Candidates should carry a valid photo-ID proof with their admit card to the exam centre on the day of exam.

SSC SI Admit Card: How to download

Visit the SSC Website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ tab at the top

Select the region

Click on the link to download admit card

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

SSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 1073 vacancies of sub- inspector . Out of these, BSF has the maximum 508 vacancies followed by the CRPF (274), the SSB (206) and the ITBP (85). Of these vacancies, 38 are for women and remaining 1,035 for men.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the official notification for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam . It is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:55 IST