SSC Recruitment 2019-20: Commission has started process to fill up 1,05,338 vacancies

education Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:53 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Based on the vacancies reported by the user departments, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started recruitment process to fill up 1,05,338 posts during the year 2019-20, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.
As against the sanctioned posts of 38,02,779 in the central government, 31,18, 956 were filled as on March 1, 2018, it said.

“Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. By the time vacancies are reported by a department get filled up, some new vacancies arise,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said when a post remains vacant for more than two or three years, it becomes ‘deemed abolished’.

“Such posts are revived based on the functional justification,” the minister said, adding that there is no system of abolishing posts in the railways.

Based on the vacancies reported by the user departments, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started recruitment process to fill up 1,05,338 posts during the year 2019-20, Singh said. During 2017-18, centralised employment notifications (CENs) for 1,27,573 combined vacancies of various group ‘C’ and Level-1 posts were notified by the Ministry of Railways - for new and future vacancies to arise in two years time, he said. Another five CENs covering 1,56,138 vacancies of various Group ‘C’ and Level-1 posts were issued in 2018-19, the minister said. The Department of Posts have also conducted examination/notified to fill up 19,522 vacancies, other than those to be filled up through SSC, in various grades, he said, adding that “recruitment process to fill up 4,08,591 vacancies by the SSC is in progress”.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

