SSC releases its exam calendar for 2019-21

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:01 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct around 26 recruitment exams during the next one-and-a-half-year period, inform officials.

The commission has released its much-awaited tentative calendar of examinations that it plans to hold between October 01, 2019 and March 31, 2021. The calendar is now available on the official website— ssc.nic.in, inform SSC officials stationed at its central region headquarters in Prayagraj that govern all SSC activities, including exams in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The calendar even mentions the tentative date of the advertisement for each exam as well as its last date and date of exam as well, the officials add.

As per the calendar, two of the biggest SSC recruitment exams that attract most applications like combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2019 and combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL)-2019 will have their preliminary exams in March 2020.

The application process for CGL-2020 starts from September 15, 2020 while that of CHSL-2020 will start from November 30, 2020. The dates of both the exams, however, have not been declared.

As per the calendar, examination for selection posts phase-VII-2019 will have advertisement issued on August 6, 2019 with August 31, 2019 as its closing date for receiving applications and the exam will be held from October 14, 2019 to October 18.The multi tasking (non-technical) staff examination-2019 (paper-II) will be held on November 17, 2019 while junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak examination-2019 (paper-I) will be held on November 26, 2019. The sub-inspector in CAPFs, assistant sub-inspector in CISF and sub-inspector in Delhi police examination-2019 (paper-I) will be held from December 9 to December 13, 2019 even as the combined graduate level exam 2018 (tier-III) will be held on December 29, 2019. The junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) exam-2018 (paper-II) will take place on December 29, 2019 while the combined graduate level exam-2019 (tier-I) will be held from March 2, 2020 to March 11.

Likewise, the combined higher secondary (10+2) examination-2019 (tier-I) will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2020 even as the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) exam-2019 (paper-I) will be held from March 30 to April 2, 2020. The junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak examination-2019 (paper-II) will take place on February 16, 2020, the stenographer grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination-2019 will be held from May 5 to May 7, 2020 while the examination for selection posts phase-VIII- 2020 will be conducted from June 10 to June 12, 2020.

Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2019 (Paper-II)will be held on June 21, 2020, the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 (Paper-II) will take place on June 21, 2020, the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2019 (Tier-II) and (Tier-III) will be conducted from June 22 to June 25, 2020 even as Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination-2019 (Tier-II) will take place on June 28, 2020.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020 (Paper-I) will be held from September 28to October 1, 2020, the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020 (Paper-I) will be held onon October 1, 2020 while the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 (Paper-I) will take place from October 26 to November 13, 2020.

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination-2020 will be held from December 1 to December 3, 2020, the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020 (Paper-II) will take place in January, 2021 while Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2020 (Paper-I) will be held in February, 2021.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020 (Paper-II) will take place on March 1, 2021 while the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 (Paper-II) will be held on March 1, 2021.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:00 IST