SSC Selection Post Phase 7 notification released, application for 1348 vacancies begins today
SSC Selection Post Phase 7: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for Selection Post Phase VII/2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The online application process for SSC selection post has begun from today, August 7, 2019.education Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:21 IST
Important dates:
Last date to apply for the posts is August 31.
Last date for fee payment- September 2
Date of CBT exam- October 14 to 18
There are a total of 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments.
Eligibility criteria: The eligibility criteria for different posts varies. Candidates should check the vacancy notification carefully before applying.
Application fee:
Male (General/ OBC) - Rs 100
Female (All Category) - No Fees
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PWD -No Fees
How to apply:
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage check official notification of SSC Selection post phase 7
On the right side of the homepage, register or login
Enter the required information correctly. Save and proceed
Upload your photo and signature
Pay the application fee is required.
Submit your application
You will get an acknowledgement number and login ID and password on email and phone number provided by you.
First Published: Aug 07, 2019 10:44 IST