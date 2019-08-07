SSC Selection Post Phase 7 notification released, application for 1348 vacancies begins today

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 11:21 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for Selection Post Phase VII/2019 on its official website ssc.nic.in. The online application process for SSC selection post has begun from today, August 7, 2019.

Important dates:

Last date to apply for the posts is August 31.

Last date for fee payment- September 2

Date of CBT exam- October 14 to 18

There are a total of 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments.

Eligibility criteria: The eligibility criteria for different posts varies. Candidates should check the vacancy notification carefully before applying.

Application fee:

Male (General/ OBC) - Rs 100

Female (All Category) - No Fees

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PWD -No Fees

How to apply:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage check official notification of SSC Selection post phase 7

On the right side of the homepage, register or login

Enter the required information correctly. Save and proceed

Upload your photo and signature

Pay the application fee is required.

Submit your application

You will get an acknowledgement number and login ID and password on email and phone number provided by you.

Download notification here

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 10:44 IST