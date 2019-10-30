e-paper
SSC selection post Phase VII tentative answer key released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 tentative answer key released at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections till November 1, 2019 online. Check details here.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:53 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Selection Post phase 7 answer key out
SSC Selection Post phase 7 answer key out(HT File)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for phase VII selection post. Candidates can check tentative answer key on its official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the selection post phase 7 recruitment exam from October 14 to 16, 2019.in the computer-based test mode.

Candidates can submit representations ,if any, from October 30 to November 1, 2019 through online method only on payment of Rs 100 per challenge.

Click here to check SSC Selection Post phase 7 answer key

SSC had conducted the recruitment exam for filling a total of 1348 vacancies in over 236 departments. Check official notification here

“The candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny will be required to submit self attested copies of all the supporting documents in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs,” the official notice reads.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 14:52 IST

