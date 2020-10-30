e-paper
SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Card 2020 released for some regions, here’s how to download

SSC Selection Post Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started releasing the admit cards for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam 2020 on its regional websites.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Card out
SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Card out(HT File)
         

SSC Selection Post Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started releasing the admit cards for SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam 2020 on its regional websites. Currently, the admit cards for Western region, North western region, central region and Madhya Pradesh region. Candidates registered under these regions can download their admit cards. Other regional websites will also upload the admit cards in the due course of time.

The SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam is scheduled to be held from November 6 to 10. However, the exam for candidates in Bihar will be held on December 14, due to Bihar Assembly Elections.

SSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1355 vacancies of matriculation, intermediate and graduate and above level posts. The posts include technical operator, library clerk, assistant, laboratory attendant etc.

How to download SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Cards 2020:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on Admit Cards tab on the top

Click on the regional website links

Find the link to download SSC selection post admit card

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your SSC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also check the application status on the regional websites.

