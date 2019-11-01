e-paper
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018: Revised vacancy position and detailed option form released

SSC Stenographer exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the revised tentative vacancy position and detailed option form for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2018.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:50 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the revised tentative vacancy position and detailed option form for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the revised tentative vacancy position and detailed option form for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018. (ssc.nic.in)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the revised tentative vacancy position and detailed option form for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018.

According to the latest notification, the commission intends to fill a total of 473 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ vacancies and 991 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ vacancies through this recruitment process.

Out of 473 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ vacancies, 60 vacancies are for SC, 34 for ST, 119 for OBC and 260 vacancies are for Unreserved (UR) candidates.

Out of 991 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ vacancies, 146 vacancies are for SC, 67 for ST, 248 for OBC and 530 vacancies are for Unreserved (UR) candidates.

The commission has also released the detailed option form for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2018, which clearly tells the code with ministry/department/organization and grade pay for the posts .

Note: Once a post is allotted, no change will be made by the Staff Selection Commission for any reason whatsoever.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:50 IST

