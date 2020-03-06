e-paper
Home / Education / SSC stenographer result 2018 for skill test postponed till March 17

SSC stenographer result 2018 for skill test postponed till March 17

SSC Stenographer skill test result 2018 announcement has been postponed. Now, the result will be published on March 17.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:30 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC Stenographer skill test result delayed
SSC Stenographer skill test result delayed
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the announcement of result for stenographer Grade C, D skill test 2018. The SSC steno result was scheduled to be declared on March 6 which has now been delayed. Candidates will be able to check the results online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC in its official notice stated, “Candidates of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 may note that the result of Skill Test, which was scheduled to be declared on 06.03.2020, will now be declared on 17.03.2020 due to Administrative reason.”

SSC had conducted the stenographer grade C, D exam on November 8, 2019.

The candidates who had qualified the written exam had appeared for the Skill Test. The candidates were given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D. The matter then had to be transcribed on computer.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 473 stenographer grade C vacancies and 991 stenographer grade D vacancies.

Out of 473 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ vacancies, there are 60 vacancies for SC, 34 for ST, 119 for OBC and 260 vacancies for Unreserved (UR) candidates.

Out of 991 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ vacancies there are 146 vacancies for SC, 67 for ST, 248 for OBC and 530 vacancies for Unreserved (UR) candidates.

