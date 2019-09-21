SSC Stenographer Group C, D notification 2019 released at ssc.nic.in

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for stenographer group C, D recruitment 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. The online application process has also begun and the last date to apply is October 18, 2019.

Earlier, SSC had to release the stenographer group C, D notification on September 17 which was postponed to September 20.

The number of vacancies will be determined later.

Vacancies of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Stenographers Grade ‘D’ are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from arecognized Board or University.

Mode of Selection :

Candidates will have to clear computer based test followed by a skill test. Those who qualify both, CBT and skill test will have to appear for document verification.

There will be 200 questions carrying 200 marks. Questions will comprise of three sections - general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, English language and comprehension.

Skill Test:

The candidates will have to appear for the Skill Test in Stenography. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 word per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer.

Document Verification:

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to come for Document Verification. Those who fail to do so will not be considered for any post at the time of final selection. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc.

