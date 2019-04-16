SSC Stenographer written exam result declared, here are the details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2018 result on Monday, April 15, 2019.

A total of 9,956 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer

Grade ‘C’ and 12,893 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Here is the direct link to check the Stenographer Grade C and D exam results.

The schedule of Skill Test will be communicated by the Regional Offices in due course. Candidates should regularly visit the website of the regional offices concerned for latest updates.

The commission has also released a write-up with the results, which can be checked by clicking here.

SSC conducted the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2018 from February 5 to February 8, 2019 at 208 venues in 107 cities across the country.

Out of the total 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,357 (42.43%) appeared in the examination.

SSC Grade C and D Exam result 2018: Steps to check the results

1) Visit SSC’s official website

2) Click on link for ‘Stenographers Grade C & D Exam 2018 result’ in latest news section

3) A Pdf page containing the results will open

4) Check your result and save it on your computer

Exam pattern

The exam was of two hours duration carrying 200 marks. There were 50 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning carrying 50 marks, 50 questions on General Awareness carrying 50 marks and 100 questions on English Language and Comprehension carrying 100 marks. There was negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Note: Visit the official website of SSC regularly for latest updates.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 19:46 IST