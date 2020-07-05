St Stephen’s College registration to begin from July 7, no written test, interviews to go online

education

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College on Sunday announced that it will not conduct the written test component for enrolment to its undergraduate courses and switch to online interviews this year in order to maintain social-distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its prospectus uploaded on the college’s official website early on Sunday morning, it said, “Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation interviews will be conducted online.”

The registration process for the college will begin on Tuesday. The last date of registration will be July 18. Applicants will first have to register on the Delhi University’s official website.

St Stephen’s College, being a religious minority institute, has its own admission process and reserves 50% seats for Christian students. After releasing cutoffs for its undergraduate courses, the college conducts tests and interviews, which together have a weightage of 15 marks. The remaining 85 marks are decided on the performance of candidates in their class 12 exams.

However, this year, the entire 15 marks will be given on the basis of the interview. According to the college’s prospectus, the interview will have three components ---academic, co-curricular and general awareness and sense of values.

According to the college’s prospectus, the applicants appearing in online interview will have to keep several documents including print out of the interview call letter, date of birth certificate and marksheet of the qualifying exams, handy.

HT had on July 1 reported that the college’s governing body had decided to switch to online interviews. Chairperson of the governing body Bishop Warris Masih had told HT, “It will not be possible for the college to call students for the written test to the campus. So, the governing body has decided to do away with it. It has also been decided not to conduct trials for admissions under the sports quota. The interview component will be held online and it will carry 15 marks and the rest of the 85 marks will be given on the basis of class 12 performance.”

The college is yet to announce the tentative dates for interviews.