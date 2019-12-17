Students’ body expresses solidarity with Jamia students, holds peaceful protest at Panjab University

education

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:21 IST

A group of students held a peaceful protest on Panjab University campus here on Monday in a show of solidarity with the protesting students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country.

The students gathered at the ‘Students Centre’ and took out a protest-march towards the university market.

“SFS strongly condemns the brutal assault of Delhi police that they unleashed upon the students protesting the amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi...” SFS said in a statement.

“This raises the basic question among the masses how the state suppresses political activities among the universities and how police has become a tool for mass suppression and acts as a deterrent for the raising voice of dissent,” it said.

About the amended Act, the SFS claimed “it totally disrupts secular fabric of the country”.

Notably, thousands of students across India took to the streets demanding a probe into the alleged use of teargas inside the Jamia library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities on Sunday.

Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus after a protest against the amended citizenship law near the varsity turned violent.

Earlier, Congress and several opposition political parties condemned the alleged police “brutality” against students of Jamia and demanded a judicial inquiry into it.