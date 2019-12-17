e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Education / Students’ body expresses solidarity with Jamia students, holds peaceful protest at Panjab University

Students’ body expresses solidarity with Jamia students, holds peaceful protest at Panjab University

The students gathered at the ‘Students Centre’ and took out a protest-march towards the university market. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Defence personnel deployed as protesters hold placards and raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia during the sit-in protest by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, at India Gate, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2019.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Defence personnel deployed as protesters hold placards and raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia during the sit-in protest by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, at India Gate, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, December 16, 2019.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

A group of students held a peaceful protest on Panjab University campus here on Monday in a show of solidarity with the protesting students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country.

The students gathered at the ‘Students Centre’ and took out a protest-march towards the university market.

“SFS strongly condemns the brutal assault of Delhi police that they unleashed upon the students protesting the amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi...” SFS said in a statement.

“This raises the basic question among the masses how the state suppresses political activities among the universities and how police has become a tool for mass suppression and acts as a deterrent for the raising voice of dissent,” it said.

About the amended Act, the SFS claimed “it totally disrupts secular fabric of the country”.

Notably, thousands of students across India took to the streets demanding a probe into the alleged use of teargas inside the Jamia library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities on Sunday.

Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus after a protest against the amended citizenship law near the varsity turned violent.

Earlier, Congress and several opposition political parties condemned the alleged police “brutality” against students of Jamia and demanded a judicial inquiry into it.

tags
top news
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Stones, tear gas, bottles in violent protest in Delhi over citizenship law
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
Govt sets GST collection target of Rs 1.1 lakh crore every month
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
5 Instagram safety features every user must know
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Kia showcases the all-new K5 fastback sedan
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason: All there is to know
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News