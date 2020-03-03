Students can go to college even if they fail in two subjects: Tripura Education Board

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:52 IST

Now, students in Tripura students could be admitted in colleges without losing a year even if they fail in two subjects with scoring minimum 150 marks in the final exam. But they need to pass a re-test first, that would be conducted within 75 days of the results, to continue their degree course.

This has become possible with the introduction of ‘Bochhor Bachao’ scheme , that means ‘ save year’ by the Tripura government from this year, said Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) president Bhabatosh Saha.

Tripura Class 12 examinations started from Monday ( March 02) where 27,142 candidates have enrolled. Of them, 3,198 are from Science stream, 23,245 are from Humanities stream and the rest 699 are from Commerce stream.

“ Class 12 examinations have been conducted at 86 venues from Monday and will continue till March 31. The Class 10 examinations started from today (Tuesday),” Saha told.

Regarding the ‘ Bochhor Bachao’ scheme, Saha said that as per the previous system, any student if failed in two subjects and having 150 marks, need to clear their duo failed papers under compartmental category. But the new scheme would permit students having minimum 150 marks but failed in two papers, to get entry in colleges , but they need to clear the re-test first to continue their degree course.

“ These candidates need to clear a re-test that will be conducted within 75 days of their board results. The scheme will give them a second scope to give exams without wasting a year. But they need to clear the re-test first to continue their higher studies ,” he said.

Saha could not confirm whether the scheme has been introduced in other states. “ I don’t have the knowledge whether Tripura is the first in the country to launch such scheme,” he said