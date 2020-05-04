Students raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address on Tuesday

education

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:06 IST

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal will go live on Twitter and Facebook at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 5 and address education-related concerns of students amid Covid-19 crisis. In a Tweet shared on microblogging site Twitter on May 1, Friday, the Education Minister had urged students to send their education-related queries to him through the comment section of his tweet using #Educationministergoeslive.

A number of students raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.

Some students suggested the minister to cancel all the board exams and asked him to promote the students on the basis of their internal marks. Some raised concern regarding the NEET UG entrance exam. “When are CBSE 12th boards and NEET 2020 going to happen? Will NEET be offline or online and will it be in phases?,” wrote a user. Some students from overseas also raised their concerns regarding the pending NIOS senior secondary examination.

Here are some queries raised by the students for the HRD minister:

Respected @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank.

When are Cbse 12th boards and Neet2020 going to happen?

Will neet be offline or online and will it be in phases?#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Priyanshu (@Priyans19953886) May 3, 2020

Respected Sir,

Please give assurance that NIOS senior secondary exams will be conducted, especially for OVERSEAS students also. Sir, we in QATAR under lot of tension after full year of preparation. Thnx. — Bh dev (@bhdev411) May 3, 2020

Respected Sir, Please sir please cancel our remaining class 12 board exams and give promotion to all the students based on internal assessment. Please sir we can bear this day to day frustration any more. Please sir please care for us and cancel the exams and promote all. Please — Shounak Chatterjee (@ShounakChatter1) May 3, 2020

Respected sir i request you to please cancel the remaning board exams and follow the average marks scheme because since 1month we are not able to focous on study sir we suffer from network problem ,private space for study is also not avilable and family is also very depressed — Aditya Rai (@AdityaR56583496) May 3, 2020