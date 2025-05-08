Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Summer vacation cancelled in Tripura colleges for exams, admission and classes

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
May 08, 2025 07:54 PM IST

As colleges would remain open to conduct classes during the summer vacation period, the faculty members would get 26 days of earned leave.

A day before the beginning of summer vacation in all the degree and professional colleges and technical institutes of Tripura, the Higher Education department on Thursday withdrew summer vacation to conduct semester examinations, the admission process, and classes in these colleges.

The summer vacation in degree and professional colleges and technical institutes of Tripura was supposed to start from 9 May to 3 June.(Santosh Kumar/HT file)
The summer vacation in degree and professional colleges and technical institutes of Tripura was supposed to start from 9 May to 3 June.(Santosh Kumar/HT file)

The summer vacation was supposed to start from 9 May to 3 June.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Class 10th results to be out tomorrow

"In the interest of the students, Summer vacation for the General Degree Colleges/ Professional Colleges /Technical Institutes under the control of the Higher Education Department, Tripura scheduled from 9 May 2025 to 3 June 2025 for 26 ( twenty six) days is hereby withdrawn", reads the letter signed by director of Higher Education department Animesh Debbarma. 

REET Result 2025 declared, direct link to check RBSE REET results here

However, the letter stated that this would be applicable for this academic year only. 

As stated in the letter, the colleges will remain open during these days to conduct semester examinations, the admission process, and classes.

As colleges would remain open to conduct classes during the summer vacation period, the faculty members would get 26 days of earned leave. 

CBSE Board Result 2025 Date, Time News Live

Last year too, the state government cancelled the summer vacation for 26 days for degree and professional colleges and technical institutes to complete the syllabus for semester examinations.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Reet Result Live, TN 12th Result Live, CGBSE 10th Result Live, and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 10th Result and Jharkhand Board Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Reet Result Live, TN 12th Result Live, CGBSE 10th Result Live, and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 10th Result and Jharkhand Board Result updates as well.
News / Education News / Summer vacation cancelled in Tripura colleges for exams, admission and classes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On