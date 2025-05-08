Summer vacation cancelled in Tripura colleges for exams, admission and classes

A day before the beginning of summer vacation in all the degree and professional colleges and technical institutes of Tripura, the Higher Education department on Thursday withdrew summer vacation to conduct semester examinations, the admission process, and classes in these colleges. The summer vacation in degree and professional colleges and technical institutes of Tripura was supposed to start from 9 May to 3 June.(Santosh Kumar/HT file)

The summer vacation was supposed to start from 9 May to 3 June.

"In the interest of the students, Summer vacation for the General Degree Colleges/ Professional Colleges /Technical Institutes under the control of the Higher Education Department, Tripura scheduled from 9 May 2025 to 3 June 2025 for 26 ( twenty six) days is hereby withdrawn", reads the letter signed by director of Higher Education department Animesh Debbarma.

However, the letter stated that this would be applicable for this academic year only.

As stated in the letter, the colleges will remain open during these days to conduct semester examinations, the admission process, and classes.

As colleges would remain open to conduct classes during the summer vacation period, the faculty members would get 26 days of earned leave.

Last year too, the state government cancelled the summer vacation for 26 days for degree and professional colleges and technical institutes to complete the syllabus for semester examinations.