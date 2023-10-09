National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced dates for the SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam. The exam will be held on May 18, 19, 25 and 26, it said. SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam dates announced(HT FILE)

Further details regarding the exam – application form, admit card, etc. will be released in due course of time.

Candidates can visit NTA websites swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in for latest updates. They can also contact NTA at 011-4075 9000 or write at swayam@nta.ac.in.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is a programme initiated by the Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of education policy: access, equity and quality.

Launched with an aim to bridge the digital divide among students, it offers online certification courses on a variety of subjects.

Exams are held at the end of each semester on computer based mode or in hybrid mode (CBT mode and paper pen mode).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the exam.

Here is the SWAM 2024 exam date notice.

