Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 results out: Here's how to check

Results for the Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 results were announced today by the Directorate of Government Examinations in the state, and students can check the results on https://www.tnresults.nic.in/. "Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (Getty Images/iStockphoto) (HT_PRINT)

The results were announced weeks after the HSE +2 exams took place, between March 2 and March 26. According to reports, over 8,20,000 students appeared in the exam at 3,412 centres throughout the state.

Not just the tnresult.nic.in, results can also be checked on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. and on Digilocker. Follow live updates on results announcement here

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking results: Go to dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. Click on the TN HSC result 2026 link provided on homepage. Enter your registration number and date of birth on the login window the appears. The TN 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Students can also download their provisional marksheets and scorecards. The tab ‘Plus Two results 2026’ can be accessed to download the results. However, the final marksheet will be provided by schools.

TN 12th Result 2026 was announced at 9:30 am today in a press conference, and also went live on the tnresult.nic.in website. Details on district-wise performance, toppers and others were also announced.

A total of 8,27,475 students had registered for the examination, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates.

Last year too, the results for these exams were released on May 8.