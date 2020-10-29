Tamil Nadu Plus One supplementary results 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:35 IST

The Directorate of Government Exam (DGE) Tamil Nadu will on Thursday declare TN plus one (class 11th) supplementary results on its official website. The results will be declared at 11 am. Candidates who have taken the TN 11th supplementary exam will be able to check their results online at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

DGE TN on Wednesday declared the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results 2020.

The Tamil Nadu plus one annual exam result was declared on July 31. A total of 96.04% students had passed the exam.

How to check TN plus one supplementary results 2020:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Click on Result tab given on the homepage

Click on TN First year or Plus one supplementary result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your TN Class 11th supplementary result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out