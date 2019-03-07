Tamil Nadu Recruitment 2019:Apply online for 8826 constable posts from March 8, details here

In order to beef up the state police force, the Tamil Nadu government is recruiting 8826 constables of which nearly 2500 has been earmarked for women and transgenders.

In an advertisement, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has called for applications from eligible candidates.

Applications should be sent only through the website, www.tnusrbonline.org, from March 8. Closing date for applications is April 8.

Details of Vacancy

Constable Grade II – (Armed Reserve) – 2465 (Women and TG)

Constable Grade II – (Special Force) - 5962 (Men)

Jail Warder Grade II - - 208 (22 women included)

Firemen - - 191 (men)

Check official notification here

Minimum Educational qualification: SSLC/10th pass

Knowledge of Tamil Essential

(Should have studied Tamil as a Subject or should clear the exam conducted by TNPSC within two years of service)

Age: 18 years as on 01.07.2019 And should not have exceeded 24 years.

Selection through Written Exam and Physical Fitness.

Reservation as per TN Government norms for SC/ST, MBC, BC, BC (Muslim), Ex-Servicemen, Those having one year for retirement in the services, Sportspersons and Destitute Widow.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 08:27 IST